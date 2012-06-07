FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after US jobless data
June 7, 2012 / 12:41 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after US jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held gains on Thursday after a government report showed initial jobless claims fell last week, in line with expectations, but from a revised higher level from the previous week.

Oil prices got an early lift by an unexpected interest rate cut by China’s central bank.

Brent July crude was up 90 cents at $101.54 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $99.62 to $102.21. U.S. July crude was up $1.10 at $86.12, having traded from $84.51 to $86.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

