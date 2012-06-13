FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., Brent crude turn lower in choppy trade
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 13, 2012 / 4:17 PM / 5 years ago

U.S., Brent crude turn lower in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned lower and Brent seesawed near flat on Wednesday as both contracts gave back gains after pushing higher in the wake of inventory data that showed crude stocks fell last week in the United States.

U.S. crude was down 50 cents at $82.82 a barrel at 12:11 p.m. EDT (1611 GMT), having traded from $82.15 to $84.01. Brent crude was down 5 cents at $97.09 a barrel, having swung from $96.67 to $98.38. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.