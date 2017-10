NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Brent held losses and U.S. crude futures stayed near flat on Thursday in choppy trading after a government report showed U.S. jobless claims rose last week from a revised higher figure from the previous report.

Brent July crude was down 39 cents at $96.74 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $96.33 to $97.80. U.S. July crude was up 1 cent at $82.63, having traded from $82.27 to $83.08. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)