NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $2 on Monday in choppy trading, having erased previous gains, as optimism about the strength of pro-bailout parties in Greece after Sunday’s election gave way to continued concern about the euro zone economy and ample oil supplies.

Brent August crude was down $1.80 to $95.81 a barrel at 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), having traded from $95.58 to $99.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)