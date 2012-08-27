Brent crude turns lower, U.S. crude pares gain, seesaws

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned lower on Monday and U.S. crude seesawed near flat, having given up gains of more than $1 as weak German business sentiment and the prospect of several U.S. refineries being shut by Tropical Storm Isaac checked oil prices. Brent October crude was down 29 cents at $113.30 a barrel at 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), having traded from $113.11 to $115.50. U.S. October crude was up 7 cents at $96.22, after reaching $97.72 and then pulling back under the 200-day moving average of $96.75. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)