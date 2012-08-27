FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude turns lower, U.S. crude pares gain, seesaws
#Energy
August 27, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude turns lower, U.S. crude pares gain, seesaws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures turned
lower on Monday and U.S. crude seesawed near flat, having given
up gains of more than $1 as weak German business sentiment and
the prospect of several U.S. refineries being shut by Tropical
Storm Isaac checked oil prices.
    Brent October crude was down 29 cents at $113.30 a
barrel at 9:16 a.m. EDT (1316 GMT), having traded from $113.11
to $115.50. U.S. October crude was up 7 cents at $96.22,
after reaching $97.72 and then pulling back under the 200-day
moving average of $96.75.

 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

