Brent, U.S. crude turn lower, drop more than $1

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower and dropped more than $1 on Monday, giving up gains of more than $1 as weak German business sentiment and the prospect of lower crude oil use by U.S. refineries shut by Tropical Storm Isaac helped check prices. Brent October crude was down $1.04 at $112.55 a barrel at 9:29 a.m. EDT (1329 GMT), having traded from $111.79 to $115.50. U.S. October crude was down $1 at $95.15, after reaching $97.72 and then pulling back under the 200-day moving average of $96.75 and falling as low as $94.71 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)