Brent, U.S. crude turn lower, drop more than $1
August 27, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude turn lower, drop more than $1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures
turned lower and dropped more than $1 on Monday, giving up gains
of more than $1 as weak German business sentiment and the
prospect of lower crude oil use by U.S. refineries shut by
Tropical Storm Isaac helped check prices.
    Brent October crude was down $1.04 at $112.55 a
barrel at 9:29 a.m. EDT (1329 GMT), having traded from $111.79
to $115.50. U.S. October crude was down $1 at $95.15,
after reaching $97.72 and then pulling back under the 200-day
moving average of $96.75 and falling as low as $94.71

 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

