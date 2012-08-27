Brent crude extends losses to $2 in volatile trade

NEW YORK, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended losses to $2 on Monday in volatile trading after giving up gains of more than $1, as weak German business sentiment and the prospect of lower crude oil use by U.S. refineries shut by Tropical Storm Isaac weighed on prices.

Brent October crude was down $1.45 at $112.14 a barrel at 9:49 a.m. EDT (1349 GMT), having traded as low as $111.56, near the 200-day moving average of $111.44, and having retreated from $115.50. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)