FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude turns lower, U.S. crude briefly pulls back $1
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 10, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude turns lower, U.S. crude briefly pulls back $1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Brent crude turned lower in choppy trading and U.S. crude briefly extended losses to more than $1 on Monday, as expectations that more central bank stimulus would lift oil prices were countered by concerns over demand being curbed by a slowing global economy.

Brent crude was down 2 cents at $114.23 a barrel at 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), having swung from $113.99 to $115.05. U.S. crude was down 73 cents at $95.69, having fallen as low as $95.34 after reaching $96.60, 1 cent under the 200-day moving average. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.