U.S. crude settles 2.4 pct lower after late-session plunge

NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Monday, plunging late in the open outcry floor session on the New York Mercantile Exchange, retreating after last week’s surge triggered by the U.S. Federal Reserve’s launch of a stimulus program.

U.S. October crude fell $2.38, or 2.4 percent, to settle at $96.62 a barrel, having recovered back above the 200-day moving average of $96.59 after dropping to $94.65. The session peak was $99.52. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)