Brent crude extends losses to more than $2
September 18, 2012 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude extends losses to more than $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $2 per barrel on Tuesday as investors shifted focus from the likely economic benefit of central bank stimulus to concerns about sputtering growth that prompted the U.S. Federal Reserve to launch its bond-buying program.

Brent November crude was down $2 at $111.79 a barrel at 2:46 p.m. EDT (1846 GMT), below the 200-day moving average of $111.87 and having traded from $111.71 to $114.42. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

