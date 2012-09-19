CORRECTED-Brent, U.S. crude drop $2, extend slide to third day

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say U.S. Oct contract to expire on Thursday, not today)

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures fell for a third straight day and extended losses to more than $2 Wednesday on expectations that Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise output and ahead of a U.S. government report on oil inventories expected to show stocks rose last week.

Brent November crude was down $1.85 at $110.18 a barrel at 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), having traded from $109.62 to $112.98. U.S. October crude, set to expire on Thursday, was down $1.44 at $93.85, having traded from $93.22 to $96.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)