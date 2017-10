Brent crude futures extend losses to $3

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $3 on Wednesday, extending the week’s price retreat to a third day, on expectations that Saudi Arabia is prepared to raise output and ahead of a U.S. government report seen showing oil stocks rose last week.

Brent November crude was down $3.35 at $108.68 a barrel by 10:01 a.m. EDT (1401 GMT), having fallen as low as $108.58 after reaching $112.98. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson) (robert.gibbons@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6059; Reuters Messaging: robert.gibbons.reuters.com@reuters.net)