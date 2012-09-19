U.S. crude settles lower in third day of selloff

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hit by expectations about Saudi Arabia’s efforts to push prices lower and data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply last week.

U.S. October crude fell $3.31, or 3.47 percent, to settle at $91.98 a barrel, having traded from $91.25 to $96.17. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)