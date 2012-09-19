Brent oil settles down 3rd day, dips more than 3 pct

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures dropped more than 3 percent and fell for a third straight day on Wednesday, hit by expectations about Saudi Arabia’s efforts to push prices lower and data showing U.S. crude stockpiles rose sharply last week.

Brent November crude fell $3.84, or 3.4 percent, to settle at $108.19 a barrel, having traded from $107.40 to $112.98.