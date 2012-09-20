Brent crude up more than $2 in post-settlement trade

NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $2 per barrel in post-settlement trading on Thursday, after earlier recovering from a six-week low and halting a three-day slide, with news of more North Sea crude oil cargo delays helping support the rebound.

Brent November crude was up $2.05 at $110.24 a barrel at 3:19 p.m. EDT (1919 GMT), having reached $110.33 after settling at 110.03. The day’s low of $107.10 was the lowest price since Aug. 3. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)