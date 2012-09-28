FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. November crude settles higher, posts 8.5 pct Q3 gain
September 28, 2012 / 7:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. November crude settles higher, posts 8.5 pct Q3 gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures rose a second straight day on Friday in choppy trading, but uncertainty about Spain’s economy ahead of a ratings agency review limited gains after a strong 2 percent rally the previous session on Spain’s budget reform plans.

U.S. November crude rose 34 cents, or 0.37 percent, to settle at $92.19 a barrel, having traded from $91.40 to $92.71. For the quarter, U.S. crude rose $7.23, or 8.5 percent, even with a loss for the month of September of $4.28, or 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
