FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude settles higher, jumps 14.9 pct in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 28, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude settles higher, jumps 14.9 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose on Friday and posted nearly a 15 percent gain for the quarter on continued supply concerns, even as uncertainty about Spain’s economy limited gains after oil rallied the previous session on Spain’s budget reform plans.

Brent November crude rose 38 cents to settle at $112.39 a barrel, in choppy trading from $111.52 to $113.40. For the quarter, Brent gained $14.59, or 14.9 percent, even with a loss in September of $2.18, or 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.