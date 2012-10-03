FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. crude settles 4 pct lower on economic growth concerns
#Corrections News
October 3, 2012 / 9:52 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-U.S. crude settles 4 pct lower on economic growth concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to show U.S. crude stocks fell, not rose in)

NEW YORK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell 4 percent on Wednesday as disappointing economic data from China and Europe reinforced concerns about slowing growth, even after data showed U.S. crude stocks fel l an d other supportive U.S. data strengthened the dollar.

U.S. November crude fell $3.75, or 4.08 percent, to settle at $88.14 a barrel, below the 100-day moving average of $89.99 and after having dropped to $88.04, the lowest since prices fell to $87.23 on Aug. 3. The slide was the biggest one-day percentage drop since June 21. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

