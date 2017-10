NEW YORK, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures rose more than $2 on Thursday as the turmoil in Syria reinforced fears about supply disruptions, and with the dollar weakening and Wall Street higher after European Central Bank’s chief remarks encouraged hopes the euro zone debt crisis is being addressed.

Brent crude rose $2.55 to $110.72 a barrel at 12:13 p.m. EDT (1613 GMT), the session peak. U.S. crude was up $2.20 at $90.34, having reached $90.48. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)