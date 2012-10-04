FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, US oil rise more than $3 on Turkey tensions
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 5:41 PM / in 5 years

Brent, US oil rise more than $3 on Turkey tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose more than $3 a barrel on Thursday, with Brent rising above $111 a barrel as Turkey’s retaliatory strikes on a Syria heightened tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied after a fire at a refinery in Texas.

At 1:26 pm EDT (1726 GMT), Brent crude oil for November delivery was up $3.38 at $111.55 a barrel, just off an earlier high of $111.67 a barrel and rebounding from a near two-week low of $107.67 hit on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil futures for November were up $3.13 at $91.27 a barrel.

RBOB gasoline futures were up 4 percent at $2.91 a gallon, following a fire on Wednesday at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown refinery in Texas, the largest operational plant in the United States. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.