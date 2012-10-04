Brent, US oil rise more than $3 on Turkey tensions

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Crude oil futures rose more than $3 a barrel on Thursday, with Brent rising above $111 a barrel as Turkey’s retaliatory strikes on a Syria heightened tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. gasoline futures rallied after a fire at a refinery in Texas.

At 1:26 pm EDT (1726 GMT), Brent crude oil for November delivery was up $3.38 at $111.55 a barrel, just off an earlier high of $111.67 a barrel and rebounding from a near two-week low of $107.67 hit on Wednesday.

U.S. crude oil futures for November were up $3.13 at $91.27 a barrel.

RBOB gasoline futures were up 4 percent at $2.91 a gallon, following a fire on Wednesday at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown refinery in Texas, the largest operational plant in the United States. (Reporting By David Sheppard; Editing by Marguerita Choy)