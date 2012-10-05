U.S. crude falls more than $2, Brent briefly drops $2

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday, as did Brent oil briefly, with a fragile global economy and Europe’s debt crisis countering any support from a better-than-expected U.S. September employment report.

U.S. crude was down $2.42 at $89.29 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), having swung from $89.15 to $91.71.

Brent crude was down $1.60 at $110.98 a barrel, having traded from $110.54 to $113.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)