FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude falls more than $2, Brent briefly drops $2
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 5, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude falls more than $2, Brent briefly drops $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended losses to more than $2 on Friday, as did Brent oil briefly, with a fragile global economy and Europe’s debt crisis countering any support from a better-than-expected U.S. September employment report.

U.S. crude was down $2.42 at $89.29 a barrel by 11:45 a.m. EDT (1545 GMT), having swung from $89.15 to $91.71.

Brent crude was down $1.60 at $110.98 a barrel, having traded from $110.54 to $113.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.