NEW YORK, Oct 10 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, after testing above recent intraday highs above $93 a barrel and with concerns about economic growth hemming in the oil prices even as a tense Middle East lends support.

U.S. crude was down 45 cents at $91.94 a barrel at 12:45 p.m. EDT (1645 GMT), having swung from $91.57 to $93.66. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)