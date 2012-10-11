FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent holds, U.S. crude pares gains slightly after EIA data
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 11, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Brent holds, U.S. crude pares gains slightly after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brent crude held and U.S. crude futures pared gains in choppy trading on Thursday on a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showing crude inventories rose in the United States last week, after oil prices had been lifted earlier by heightened tensions between Turkey and Syria.

Brent crude was up $1.41 at $115.74 a barrel at 11:11 a.m. EDT (1511 GMT), having traded from $114.42 to $116. U.S. crude was up $1.30 at $92.55 a barrel, having traded from $91.09 to $92.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.