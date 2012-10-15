FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude up more than $1, U.S. crude turns higher
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
October 15, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Brent crude up more than $1, U.S. crude turns higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures rose $1 and U.S. crude turned higher in choppy trading on Monday as North Sea production delays remained supportive and traders remained skeptical of Iran’s latest revived offer to talk about halting uranium enrichment.

Brent November crude, set to expire on Tuesday, was up $1 at $115.62 a barrel at 2:25 p.m. EDT (1625 GMT), having traded from $113.58 to $115.76. U.S. November crude was up 1 cent at $91.87, having recovered from a fall to $89.79 and trading as high as $92.20. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.