FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude holds gain, December Brent lower after API data
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 16, 2012 / 8:51 PM / in 5 years

U.S. crude holds gain, December Brent lower after API data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude held gains on Tuesday in post-settlement trading, while Brent crude slipped more after a report from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) showed crude stocks rose 3.7 million barrels last week in the United States, a bigger build than expected.

U.S. November crude was up 22 cents at $92.07 a barrel at 4:44 p.m. (2044 GMT), after settling at $92.09. Prices were up 20 cents ahead of the API report.

Brent December crude was down 74 cents at $113.66 a barrel, after settling at $114. Prices were down 50 cents ahead of the data. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.