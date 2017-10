NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell $1 on Thursday, extending losses after a government report showed U.S. initial jobless claims rose last week by more than analysts expected.

Brent December crude was 93 cents lower at $112.29 a barrel at 8:50 a.m. EDT (1250 GMT) after falling $1 to $112.22. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)