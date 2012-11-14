Brent, U.S. crude futures extend gains to more than $1

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday as Israeli air strikes in Gaza and car bombs in Iraq reinforced concerns about the geopolitical risks to supply in the region.

Brent December crude was up $1.40 at $109.66 a barrel at 10:20 a.m. EST (1520 GMT), having traded from $107.80 to $110.35. U.S. December crude was up 85 cents at $86.23 a barrel, having traded from $84.93 to $86.58. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)