Brent crude extends losses, US crude turns lower after EIA data
#Energy
January 9, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Brent crude extends losses, US crude turns lower after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended losses and U.S. crude turned lower on Wednesday in choppy trading after Energy Information Administration weekly inventory data showed crude oil and refined product stockpiles rose last week.

Brent February crude was down 75 cents at $111.19 a barrel at 10:44 a.m. EST (1544 GMT), having traded from $111.16 to $112.23. U.S. February crude was down 35 cents at $92.80 a barrel, having traded from $92.77 to $93.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

