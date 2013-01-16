FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude up after EIA data shows crude stocks fell
January 16, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude up after EIA data shows crude stocks fell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, against expectations they would be up.

Brent February crude was up 20 cents at $110.50 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. EST (1539 GMT), having traded from $110.24 to $110.78. The Brent February crude contract expires at the end of Wednesday’s session.

U.S. February crude was up 54 cents at $93.82 a barrel, having traded from $93.10 to $93.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
