Brent crude briefly turns higher, U.S. crude up $1 on data

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures briefly turned higher and U.S. crude rose more than $1 on Thursday in choppy trading, as a Markit report showing strong U.S. factory activity in January and an earlier report showing U.S. jobless claims fell last week supported oil prices and boosted prospects for petroleum demand.

Brent March crude was down only 6 cents at $112.74 a barrel at 9:14 a.m. EST (1414 GMT), having traded from $112.40 to $112.93.

U.S. March crude was up $1.02 at $96.25 a barrel, having traded from $95.12 to $96.41. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)