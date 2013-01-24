FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after EIA data
January 24, 2013

Brent, U.S. crude hold gains after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures held onto gains on Thursday after an Energy Information Administration report showed U.S. crude stocks rose last week, while gasoline stocks fell and distillate stocks edged higher.

Brent March crude was up 54 cents at $113.34 a barrel at 11:09 a.m. EST (1609 GMT), having traded from $112.40 to $113.60.

U.S. March crude was up $1.07 at $96.30 a barrel, having traded from $95.12 to $96.45. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

