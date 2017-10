NEW YORK, Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 in the first quarter hour of open outcry trading in New York on Friday, outpacing Brent crude, as tensions with Iran and fears of potential supply disruptions, along with a weaker dollar, kept oil prices supported.

U.S. crude was up 86 cents at $108.69 a barrel at 9:26 a.m. EST (1426 GMT), having traded from $108.03 to $108.99. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)