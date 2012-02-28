FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude extend losses after data
February 28, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 6 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude extend losses after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses after a report showed U.S. durable goods orders fell more than expected in January and a separate report from Germany revealed that rising energy and fuel costs led to an unexpected inflation jump in February.

Brent crude fell 83 cents to $123.34 a barrel at 8:40 a.m. EST (1340 GMT), having traded from $122.53 to $123.95. U.S. crude was down 40 cents at $108.16 a barrel, trading from $107.84 to $108.63. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)

