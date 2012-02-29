FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude pares rise, U.S. briefly lower on EIA data
February 29, 2012

Brent crude pares rise, U.S. briefly lower on EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures pared
gains and U.S. crude briefly turned lower on Wednesday after an
Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks
rose much more than expected last week, though gasoline and
distillate stocks fell.	
    Brent crude futures were up $1.18 at $122.73 a
barrel at 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), having traded from $121.61
to $123.20. U.S. crude was up 10 cents at $106.55 a
barrel, having traded from $106.09 to $107.43.	
	
 (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)

