Brent crude pares rise, U.S. briefly lower on EIA data

NEW YORK, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures pared gains and U.S. crude briefly turned lower on Wednesday after an Energy Information Administration report showed crude stocks rose much more than expected last week, though gasoline and distillate stocks fell. Brent crude futures were up $1.18 at $122.73 a barrel at 10:36 a.m. EST (1536 GMT), having traded from $121.61 to $123.20. U.S. crude was up 10 cents at $106.55 a barrel, having traded from $106.09 to $107.43. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)