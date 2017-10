NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures turned lower on Thursday in choppy trading as data showing slowing manufacturing growth, lower construction spending and flat consumer spending offset a report of falling jobless claims.

U.S. April crude was down 17 cents at $106.90 a barrel at 11:13 a.m. EST (1613 GMT), having traded from $106.55 to $107.97. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)