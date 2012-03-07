FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2012 / 3:45 PM / in 6 years

Brent crude extends rise, U.S. crude turns up after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains and U.S. crude turned higher on Wednesday after a government report showed crude inventories rose less than expected last week in the United States and much less than reported in industry data the previous day.

Brent crude was up 52 cents at $122.50 a barrel at 10:38 a.m. EST (1538 GMT), having traded from $121.99 to $123.20. U.S. crude was up 20 cents at $104.90 a barrel, having traded from $104.35 to $105.60. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

