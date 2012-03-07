FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-U.S. crude up $1 after data shows small inventory build
March 7, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

CORRECTED-U.S. crude up $1 after data shows small inventory build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes “crude stocks rose less than expected” to “rose in line with expectations”)

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose in line with expectations last week in the United States and less than the build reported the previous day in industry data .

U.S. crude was up $1.05, or 1.0 percent, at $105.75 a barrel at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT), having traded from $104.35 to $105.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

