CORRECTED-U.S. crude up $1 after data shows small inventory build

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose in line with expectations last week in the United States and less than the build reported the previous day in industry data .

U.S. crude was up $1.05, or 1.0 percent, at $105.75 a barrel at 11:17 a.m. EST (1617 GMT), having traded from $104.35 to $105.93. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)