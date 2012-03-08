FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent crude extends rise to more than $2
March 8, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 6 years ago

Brent crude extends rise to more than $2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $2 on Thursday, with Brent’s premium to U.S. crude also rising, on increasing expectations that Greece will implement a bond swap deal that will enable the troubled euro zone country to avoid a debt default.

Brent crude was up $1.83 at $125.95 a barrel at 11:02 a.m. EST (1602 GMT), having traded from $123.80 to $126.19. Brent’s premium to its U.S. counterpart CL-LCO1=R pushed above $19 a barrel. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)

