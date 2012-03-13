Brent, U.S. crude turn lower, dollar strengthens

NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Tuesday as the dollar strengthened and after data showed U.S. retail sales rose in February in line with expectations that may have prompted some profit-taking by oil investors who had hoped for better-than-expected results.

Brent crude was down 8 cents at $125.26 a barrel at 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), having traded from $125.02 to $126.22. U.S. crude was down 30 cents at $106.04 a barrel, having traded from $105.93 to $107.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)