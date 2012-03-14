FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, U.S. crude turn higher after EIA data
World
#Energy
March 14, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude turn higher after EIA data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude
futures turned higher on Wednesday after a government report
from the Energy Information Administration showed crude stocks
rose last week, in line with expectations, but a smaller rise
than previously reported by industry, and with refined products
stocks lower.	
    Brent crude was up 21 cents at $126.43 a barrel at 10:37
a.m. EDT (1437 GMT), in choppy trading from $125.55 to $126.68.
U.S. crude was up 2 cents at $106.73 a barrel, having
traded from $106.06 to $107.02.	
	
 (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

