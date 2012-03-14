FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude turns lower after brief rally
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 14, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 6 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude turns lower after brief rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 14 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures turned lower on Wednesday after a brief rally, as a big jump in crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub countered data showing drops in refined products stocks and an overall rise in crude inventories that was in line with expectations.

Brent crude was down 30 cents at $125.92 a barrel at 11:05 a.m. EDT (1505 GMT), in choppy trading from $125.55 to $126.68. U.S. crude was down 60 cents at $106.11 a barrel, having traded from $106.03 to $107.02. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.