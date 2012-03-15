FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent crude briefly turns higher, U.S. holds gain after data
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 6 years ago

Brent crude briefly turns higher, U.S. holds gain after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures briefly turned higher and U.S. crude held on to its small gain on Thursday in choppy trading after data showing initial jobless claims fell last week in the United States and a 0.4 percent rise in producer prices in February.

Brent April crude, headed for expiration on Thursday, was down 14 cents at $124.83 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $124.65 to $125.35. U.S. crude was up 12 cents at $105.55 a barrel, having traded from $105.26 to $105.95. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.