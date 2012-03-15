Brent crude briefly turns higher, U.S. holds gain after data

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures briefly turned higher and U.S. crude held on to its small gain on Thursday in choppy trading after data showing initial jobless claims fell last week in the United States and a 0.4 percent rise in producer prices in February.

Brent April crude, headed for expiration on Thursday, was down 14 cents at $124.83 a barrel at 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), having traded from $124.65 to $125.35. U.S. crude was up 12 cents at $105.55 a barrel, having traded from $105.26 to $105.95. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)