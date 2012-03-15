FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent drops $1 ahead of expiry, US oil turns lower
#Energy
March 15, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 6 years ago

Brent drops $1 ahead of expiry, US oil turns lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - April Brent crude futures fell more than $1 on Thursday, approaching contract expiration at the end of the session, and U.S. crude turned lower in choppy trading after losing momentum approaching its 10-day moving average.

Expiring Brent April crude was down 81 cents at $124.16 a barrel at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), having traded from $123.65, just below the 20-day moving average, to $125.35.

U.S. April crude was down 25 cents at $105.18 a barrel, having traded from $105.04 to $106.18, just under the 10-day moving average of $106.24. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

