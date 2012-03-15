FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent, US crude drop as UK, US to agree on stocks release
March 15, 2012

Brent, US crude drop as UK, US to agree on stocks release

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended losses and U.S. crude turned lower on news that Britain expects a formal request shortly from the United States to release emergency oil reserves and that Britain is to cooperate on a bilateral agreement to release oil stocks, according to sources in the United Kingdom.

Expiring Brent April crude was down $1.76 at $123.21 a barrel at 11:35 a.m. EDT (1535 GMT), having traded from $120.97 to $125.35. U.S. April crude was down 90 cents at $104.53 a barrel, having dropped as low as $103.53 after trading as high as $106.18. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)

