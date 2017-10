NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell $2 on Wednesday as news of discussions about a strategic oil reserve release by the United States and some European nations weighed on oil prices after an industry report the previous day showed crude stocks rose more than expected last week.

U.S. crude fell $1.85 to $105.48 a barrel by 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), having traded from $105.28 to $106.94. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)