Brent, U.S. crude extend losses slightly on US data
March 29, 2012

Brent, U.S. crude extend losses slightly on US data

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. crude futures extended losses slightly on Thursday after a report on jobless claims disappointed and the final data on U.S. economic growth in the fourth quarter came in unchanged from the previous estimate and in line with consensus expectations.

Brent crude was down 14 cents at $124.02 a barrel at 8:42 a.m. EDT (1242 GMT), having traded from $123.71 to $124.64. U.S. crude was down 50 cents at $105.91, having traded from $104.72 to $105.70. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

