FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brent, U.S. crude futures slip on API stocks rise
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 3, 2012 / 8:46 PM / 6 years ago

Brent, U.S. crude futures slip on API stocks rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. oil futures slightly extended losses on Tuesday after a report from the industry group American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in the United States last week.

Brent crude lost 40 cents at $125.03 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT), after being down about 33 cents ahead of the report.

U.S. crude was down $1.12 at $104.11 a barrel, having been off $1.02 before the report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.