Brent, U.S. crude futures slip on API stocks rise

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Brent and U.S. oil futures slightly extended losses on Tuesday after a report from the industry group American Petroleum Institute showed a larger-than-expected rise in crude stocks in the United States last week.

Brent crude lost 40 cents at $125.03 a barrel by 4:36 p.m. EDT (2036 GMT), after being down about 33 cents ahead of the report.

U.S. crude was down $1.12 at $104.11 a barrel, having been off $1.02 before the report. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)