U.S. crude drops below 100-day MA, Brent down $2

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell below their 100-day moving average on Wednesday and Brent lost more than $2 after a government report showed crude oil inventories rose sharply in the United States last week.

U.S. crude was down $2.70 at $101.31 a barrel at 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT), below the $101.48 100-day moving average and having fallen to $101.20. Brent crude was down $2.26 at $122.60, having traded as low as $122.54. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)