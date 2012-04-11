U.S. crude up $1, Brent pares loss after data

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures extended gains to more than $1 and Brent crude pared losses on Wednesday after government data showed crude stocks rose last week in the United States but far less than the rise shown in industry data released the previous day.

U.S. crude rose $1.10 to $102.12 per barrel at 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT), having traded from $100.84 to $102.30. Brent crude was down 28 cents at $119.60 a barrel, having traded from $119.05 to $120.40. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)