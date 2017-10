NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1 on Thursday as the weak dollar and caution ahead of Iran’s talks with major powers about Tehran’s nuclear program supported oil prices.

Brent May crude rose $1.21 to $121.39 a barrel at 12:46 p.m. EDT (1646 GMT), having traded from $119.28 to $121.42 ahead of the May contract’s expiration on Friday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)